Stifel Financial Corp Increases Position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 211,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,323 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.19% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $30,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TLT. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $145.34 on Thursday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $163.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.80.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were given a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

