StoneMor (NYSE:STON) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.42

StoneMor Inc. (NYSE:STON)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.42 and traded as high as $2.57. StoneMor shares last traded at $2.54, with a volume of 42,075 shares changing hands.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.19.

StoneMor (NYSE:STON) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $82.98 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Spencer E. Goldenberg purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.56 per share, with a total value of $25,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of StoneMor by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 542,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Condor Capital Management purchased a new position in StoneMor during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in StoneMor by 4.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 223,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in StoneMor in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StoneMor in the first quarter worth $30,000. 85.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About StoneMor (NYSE:STON)

StoneMor, Inc owns and manages cemeteries and funeral homes. It operates through the following segments: Cemetery Operations, Funeral Home Operations, and Corporate. The Cemetery Operations segment focuses in the sales of interment rights, cemetery merchandise, which includes markers, bases, vaults, caskets and cremation niches and cemetery services.

