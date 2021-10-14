Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.290-$-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $180 million-$180 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $191.74 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Barrington Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Shares of SRI traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.41. 1,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 121,661. Stoneridge has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day moving average of $27.80. The stock has a market cap of $554.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $191.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Stoneridge will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $273,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Stoneridge stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 0.24% of Stoneridge worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.