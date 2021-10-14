Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Stock Rating Lowered by Barrington Research

Barrington Research downgraded shares of Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of SRI stock opened at $20.26 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.40. Stoneridge has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $38.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.22.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stoneridge had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $191.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 92.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Stoneridge will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $273,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRI. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Stoneridge by 7.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 16.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Stoneridge in the second quarter worth $31,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 2.3% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 47,313 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Stoneridge by 45.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,027 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

