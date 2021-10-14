Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) Position Trimmed by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) by 39.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,036 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,364 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Stratasys were worth $880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Stratasys by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,503 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 13,297 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Stratasys by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,123,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,041,000 after purchasing an additional 31,911 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in Stratasys by 133.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,255 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. 81.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stratasys stock opened at $27.11 on Thursday. Stratasys Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $56.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.47.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.05. Stratasys had a negative net margin of 78.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stratasys Ltd. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. engages in the provision of applied additive technology solutions for industries including aerospace, automotive, healthcare, consumer products, and education. Its systems include desktop 3D printers for idea and design development, various systems for rapid prototyping and large production systems for direct digital manufacturing.

