Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Short Interest Update

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a drop of 52.2% from the September 15th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Friday, October 8th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Straumann from CHF 1,230 to CHF 1,745 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Friday, August 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Straumann from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Straumann currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,745.00.

OTCMKTS SAUHY traded up $5.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.99. 138,955 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,589. Straumann has a 1 year low of $49.84 and a 1 year high of $106.46. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.93.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

