Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America and internationally. Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNCY. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $34.74 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.68.

NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $32.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.87. Sun Country Airlines has a 52 week low of $29.09 and a 52 week high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $149.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.12 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $29,459.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Davis sold 72,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $2,542,176.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 193,519 shares of company stock valued at $6,770,959 over the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth $75,975,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth $1,851,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth $925,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth $1,014,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth $699,000.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

Read More: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sun Country Airlines (SNCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.