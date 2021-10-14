Sun Hung Kai & Co. (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) Sets New 1-Year Low at $2.45

Sun Hung Kai & Co. (OTCMKTS:SHGKY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.45.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average of $2.78.

About Sun Hung Kai & Co. (OTCMKTS:SHGKY)

Sun Hung Kai & Co Limited operates as a non-bank financial institution offering tailored financial solutions to retail, corporate and institutional clients. Core areas of its business are Wealth Management & Brokerage, Asset Management, Corporate Finance, Consumer Finance and Principal Investments. It also provides funds management, money lending, corporate and consumer financing, margin financing, asset holding and leasing, property investment, corporate marketing and investment consultancy, and nominee services.

