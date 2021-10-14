Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Sets New 1-Year High at $69.10

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$69.10 and last traded at C$68.88, with a volume of 593219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$68.44.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SLF shares. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Sun Life Financial to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. CSFB raised their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$72.85.

The company has a current ratio of 545.45, a quick ratio of 516.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$40.44 billion and a PE ratio of 12.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$65.77 and a 200-day moving average price of C$64.98.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$12.67 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 6.7399994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.75%.

About Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF)

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

