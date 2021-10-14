SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL) (TSE:SOY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “SunOpta Inc. is an operator of high-growth ethical businesses, focusing on integrated business models in the natural and organic food, supplements and health and beauty markets. The Company has three business units: the SunOpta Food Group, which specializes in sourcing, processing and distribution of natural and organic food products integrated from seed through packaged products; the Opta Minerals Group, a producer, distributor, and recycler of environmentally friendly industrial materials; and the SunOpta BioProcess Group which engineers and markets proprietary steam explosion technology systems for the pulp, bio-fuel and food processing industries. Each of these business units has proprietary products and services that give it a solid competitive advantage in its sector. “
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on SunOpta in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on SunOpta in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $17.50.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of SunOpta by 156.1% during the first quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 20,726,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,125,000 after purchasing an additional 12,633,427 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in SunOpta by 5.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,638,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,590,000 after acquiring an additional 186,718 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in SunOpta by 0.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 3,579,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,655,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SunOpta by 676.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,429,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP raised its position in SunOpta by 204.2% in the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,278,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,650,000 after acquiring an additional 858,279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.52% of the company’s stock.
About SunOpta
SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.
