Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $14.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.04% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. is a Southern California-based lodging real estate company that expects to qualify as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. The Company owns hotels primarily in the upper-upscale and upscale segments primarily operated under franchises owned nationally-recognized companies, such as Marriott, Hilton, InterContinental and Hyatt. “

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SHO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist Securities raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.06.

SHO opened at $12.17 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $13.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.21. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.37.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 89.59% and a negative return on equity of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $117.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 21.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 128,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 22,853 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 24.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 464,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 90,160 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 21.6% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 17.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 36,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 32.7% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 19,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

