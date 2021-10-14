SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SuperCom Ltd. is a provider of radio frequency identification solutions. It offers advanced safety, identification and security products and solutions primarily to Governments, private and public organizations. The Company produces systems for viewing, tracking, locating, credentialing, and managing assets and personnel. SuperCom Ltd., formerly known as Vuance Ltd., is headquartered in Qadima, Israel. “

Shares of SPCB opened at $0.90 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.26. SuperCom has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $2.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

SuperCom (NASDAQ:SPCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that SuperCom will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in SuperCom during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SuperCom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $331,000. 3.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SuperCom Company Profile

SuperCom Ltd. engages in the provision of traditional and digital identity solutions. It offers identification, tracking, and security products to government, private and public organization. The company operates through the following divisions: e-Gov, IoT, and Cyber Security. The e-Gov division provides solutions for traditional and biometrics enrollment, personalization, issuance and border control services, the company has helped governments and national agencies design and issue secured multi-identification, or Multi-ID, documents and robust digital identity solutions to their citizens, visitors and Lands.

