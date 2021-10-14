SuperFarm Price Tops $0.73 on Major Exchanges (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One SuperFarm coin can currently be purchased for $0.73 or 0.00001256 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, SuperFarm has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. SuperFarm has a total market cap of $73.90 million and approximately $48.03 million worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Star Atlas DAO (POLIS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00014205 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000474 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000081 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00004626 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2021. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 101,909,750 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

