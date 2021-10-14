SureRemit Price Tops $0.0038 on Major Exchanges (RMT)

SureRemit (CURRENCY:RMT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 14th. SureRemit has a total market cap of $1.90 million and approximately $2,202.00 worth of SureRemit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SureRemit coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SureRemit has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.35 or 0.00071623 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.78 or 0.00122592 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.57 or 0.00077201 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,486.17 or 0.99561850 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,718.91 or 0.06440872 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00002898 BTC.

SureRemit Profile

SureRemit’s launch date was June 5th, 2018. SureRemit’s total supply is 744,298,152 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for SureRemit is sureremit.co . The Reddit community for SureRemit is /r/sureremit . SureRemit’s official message board is medium.com/sureremit . SureRemit’s official Twitter account is @sureremit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SureRemit is leveraging blockchain technology to provide a cryptocurrency-based global ecosystem for merchants. The primal objective of the ecosystem is to provide a fully transparent, instant, and secure way of payment to connect senders of value across the world directly to the merchants that provide the goods and services needed by recipients back home. Remit Coin will be the fuel of the ecosystem, meaning that it serves as a medium of exchange on the SureRemit platform “

SureRemit Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SureRemit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SureRemit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SureRemit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

