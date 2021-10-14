SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) & Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) Head-To-Head Survey

SuRo Capital (NASDAQ:SSSS) and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:VFL) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SuRo Capital and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SuRo Capital $1.82 million 167.97 $75.34 million ($0.81) -15.59 Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SuRo Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SuRo Capital and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SuRo Capital 0 0 3 0 3.00 Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

SuRo Capital currently has a consensus price target of $18.67, indicating a potential upside of 47.80%. Given SuRo Capital’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SuRo Capital is more favorable than Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund.

Risk & Volatility

SuRo Capital has a beta of 2.04, meaning that its share price is 104% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund has a beta of 0.16, meaning that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares SuRo Capital and Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SuRo Capital 11,521.24% -3.28% -2.61% Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

SuRo Capital pays an annual dividend of $9.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 71.3%. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. SuRo Capital pays out -1,111.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

33.4% of SuRo Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.4% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of SuRo Capital shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

SuRo Capital beats Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SuRo Capital Company Profile

Sutter Rock Capital Corp. is specializing in growth capital, B round and beyond, emerging growth, and pre-IPO investments in late stage venture-backed private companies. It makes direct (primary rounds) investments in companies and also makes secondary direct investments. The fund operates as a Business development Company. The fund may also invest in select publicly-traded equity securities of companies that otherwise meet its investment criteria. It seeks to invest in the technology subsectors of social/mobile marketplaces, sustainability, cloud computing and big data, social media, mobile computing and applications, software as a service, Internet commerce, green technology and education technology. The fund invests in the form of non-controlling equity and equity-related investments, including common stock, warrants, preferred stock and similar forms of senior equity, which may or may not be convertible into a portfolio company's common equity, and convertible debt securities with a significant equity component. It will invest in companies based in United States. It generally invests in companies with a market value of over $100 million. Typically, the firm exits its position within 18 months of going public, or 12 months after any relevant lock-up has expired.

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Delaware Management Holdings, Inc. The fund is managed by Delaware Management Business Trust. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal obligations, the income from which is exempt from federal income taxes. Its investments include airport revenue bonds, escrowed to maturity bonds, hospital revenue bonds, pre-refunded bonds, public power revenue bonds, school district general obligation bonds, and short term investments. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Municipal Bond Index and Lipper CE General & Insured Municipal Debt Funds (Leveraged) Average. Delaware Investments National Municipal Income Fund was formed on February 26, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

