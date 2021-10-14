Susquehanna International Group LLP Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Susquehanna International Group LLP lessened its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO) by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,817 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.13% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,287,000 after purchasing an additional 8,448 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 87,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,116,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,352,000 after buying an additional 4,391 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 73,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,544,000 after buying an additional 40,168 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 41,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF alerts:

Shares of VIOO stock opened at $204.86 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.29. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 52-week low of $131.30 and a 52-week high of $213.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.