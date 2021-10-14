Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets motorcycles, automobiles and marine and power products. It provides terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles and houses, as well as boats, motorized wheelchairs, electro-scooters, industrial equipment. The company operates primarily in Japan, Europe, Asia and internationally. Suzuki Motor Corporation is headquartered in Hamamatsu, Japan. “

Shares of SZKMY stock opened at $178.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.30. Suzuki Motor has a 12 month low of $146.10 and a 12 month high of $225.38.

Suzuki Motor (OTCMKTS:SZKMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $3.56. Suzuki Motor had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Suzuki Motor will post 14.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Suzuki Motor

Suzuki Motor Corp. engages in the research, development, design, manufacture, sale, and distribution of motorcycles, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and special machines. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles, Automobiles and Special Machines. The Motorcycles segment produces and merchandises motorcycles and all terrain vehicles.

