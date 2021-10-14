SVB Leerink Comments on Athenex, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ATNX)

Athenex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNX) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Athenex in a report issued on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.68) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($1.13). SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Athenex’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Get Athenex alerts:

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Athenex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Athenex from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.91.

Shares of ATNX stock opened at $2.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $296.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.39. Athenex has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.01.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.07 million. Athenex had a negative net margin of 121.58% and a negative return on equity of 84.67%.

In other news, Director Jinn Wu purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, for a total transaction of $26,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 3,999.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,098,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,696,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047,365 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 3,942.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 735,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,164,000 after acquiring an additional 717,676 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 1,087.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 724,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 663,814 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 62.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,660,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,671,000 after acquiring an additional 636,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Athenex by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,735,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,118,000 after acquiring an additional 486,519 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.24% of the company’s stock.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of cancer. It operates through the following segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform. The Oncology Innovation Platform segment focuses on the research and development of proprietary drugs.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.