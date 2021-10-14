SVB Leerink Reaffirms Buy Rating for InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at SVB Leerink in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on InflaRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Get InflaRx alerts:

NASDAQ:IFRX opened at $2.49 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.96. InflaRx has a 52-week low of $2.23 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.44.

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). On average, equities analysts anticipate that InflaRx will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IFRX. FMR LLC bought a new stake in InflaRx during the first quarter worth approximately $9,609,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in InflaRx by 77.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in InflaRx by 235.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in InflaRx during the first quarter worth approximately $289,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new stake in InflaRx during the first quarter worth approximately $679,000. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InflaRx

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.