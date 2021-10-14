Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Receives $87.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.00.

Several research firms have weighed in on SSREY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Swiss Re from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Commerzbank downgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Swiss Re from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a CHF 87 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

Swiss Re stock opened at $21.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $25.61. The stock has a market cap of $27.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.41 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.25.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

