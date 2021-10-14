T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Price Target Cut to $160.00

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 37.39% from the company’s current price.

TMUS has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $188.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities boosted their target price on T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a report on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.17.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $116.46 on Tuesday. T-Mobile US has a 12 month low of $107.56 and a 12 month high of $150.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $145.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.33 and a beta of 0.55.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.26. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $19.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,852,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David A. Miller sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.31, for a total value of $429,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 137.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,637,420 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,423,408,000 after buying an additional 13,677,347 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 432.0% in the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 11,324,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,640,129,000 after buying an additional 9,195,915 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at $594,000,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 62.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,848,745 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $607,499,000 after buying an additional 1,858,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 577.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,023,799 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $253,562,000 after buying an additional 1,725,226 shares during the last quarter. 38.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US Company Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

