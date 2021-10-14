Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Shares Gap Up to $109.98

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $109.98, but opened at $113.75. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing shares last traded at $113.02, with a volume of 273,389 shares.

TSM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 target price for the company. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley cut Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.76.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.91. The company has a market capitalization of $579.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93. The business had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.58 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.4941 per share. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.72%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 2,214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 368,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $4,343,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

