Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $6.11 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Tango Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:TNGX) will announce $6.11 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tango Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $6.13 million. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $36.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $36.79 million to $36.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $24.50 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tango Therapeutics.

Get Tango Therapeutics alerts:

TNGX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ TNGX opened at $13.92 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.48. Tango Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $18.84.

About Tango Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tango Therapeutics (TNGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tango Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tango Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.