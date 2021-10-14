Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target Cut to C$2.60 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.70% from the company’s current price.
TKO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Taseko Mines to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.
Taseko Mines stock opened at C$2.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$766.45 million and a PE ratio of 81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.99, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.25. Taseko Mines has a one year low of C$1.04 and a one year high of C$3.22.
In related news, Director Kenneth William Pickering bought 15,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.49 per share, with a total value of C$37,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$87,150.
Taseko Mines Company Profile
Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.
Recommended Story: Why do corrections happen?
Receive News & Ratings for Taseko Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taseko Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.