Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) Price Target Cut to C$2.60 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.70% from the company’s current price.

TKO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Taseko Mines to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

Taseko Mines stock opened at C$2.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.29 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.44. The firm has a market capitalization of C$766.45 million and a PE ratio of 81.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 166.99, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 3.25. Taseko Mines has a one year low of C$1.04 and a one year high of C$3.22.

Taseko Mines (TSE:TKO) (NYSE:TGB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$111.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kenneth William Pickering bought 15,000 shares of Taseko Mines stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.49 per share, with a total value of C$37,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$87,150.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds 75% interest in the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. The company also holds 100% interest in Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, the Harmony Gold Project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

