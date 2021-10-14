TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Berenberg Bank set a $16.69 price target on shares of TeamViewer and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of TeamViewer from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from €45.00 ($52.94) to €21.00 ($24.71) in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.85.

Get TeamViewer alerts:

TeamViewer stock opened at $8.10 on Monday. TeamViewer has a 1-year low of $8.03 and a 1-year high of $29.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.26.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for TeamViewer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeamViewer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.