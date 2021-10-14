TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of TeamViewer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley cut shares of TeamViewer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Oddo Bhf cut shares of TeamViewer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from €45.00 ($52.94) to €21.00 ($24.71) in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.85.

TeamViewer stock opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. TeamViewer has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $29.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.26.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

