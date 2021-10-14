Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stake Raised by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) by 242.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,396 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TENB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tenable by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,277,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,910,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756,241 shares in the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP increased its position in Tenable by 142.4% in the 1st quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 2,485,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,100 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC increased its position in Tenable by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 3,059,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,214 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in Tenable by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,419,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,532,000 after purchasing an additional 840,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tenable by 170.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 853,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,886,000 after purchasing an additional 537,379 shares during the last quarter. 85.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TENB opened at $50.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -194.35 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.46. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.25 and a 12-month high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $130.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.53 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TENB shares. Berenberg Bank raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays upped their target price on Tenable from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. FBN Securities started coverage on Tenable in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.15.

In other Tenable news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.48, for a total value of $1,780,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $99,997.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,952 shares of company stock worth $3,179,876 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

