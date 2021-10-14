TerraUSD (UST) Tops 1-Day Volume of $62.96 Million

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 14th. TerraUSD has a market cap of $2.73 billion and approximately $62.96 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TerraUSD has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00004339 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00007485 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000163 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About TerraUSD

TerraUSD is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 2,729,347,346 coins. TerraUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. TerraUSD’s official website is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

