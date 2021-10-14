Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) Sets New 12-Month High at $161.79

Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $161.79 and last traded at $160.85, with a volume of 199 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $159.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $145.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $638.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.30 million. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 17.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 24.54%.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Patrick C. Haden sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.88, for a total transaction of $798,552.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $499,834.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bernard Teufele sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $119,041.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,066 shares of company stock worth $2,395,443 over the last 90 days. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tetra Tech during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 2nd quarter worth $225,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 158,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $19,350,000 after acquiring an additional 22,568 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Tetra Tech by 2,830.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 66,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,088,000 after acquiring an additional 64,005 shares during the last quarter. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tetra Tech Company Profile (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG); Commercial and International Services Group (CIG); and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

