Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 13,231 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $27,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 132.0% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Gardner Lewis Asset Management L P purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the first quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 5,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 19.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,556,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $299,297,000 after purchasing an additional 252,773 shares during the period. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 126.8% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.27.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $4.81 during trading on Thursday, reaching $191.91. The stock had a trading volume of 71,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,620. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $141.33 and a 52 week high of $200.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.25.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

