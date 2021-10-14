Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Morgan Stanley

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) had its price objective reduced by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

TXRH has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Roadhouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a buy rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $107.20.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $88.82 on Wednesday. Texas Roadhouse has a one year low of $67.18 and a one year high of $110.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $898.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.34 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 355.56%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after acquiring an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 36,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

