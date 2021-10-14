The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Purchased by Fmr LLC

Fmr LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,818,797 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,859 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $237,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 479,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,094,000 after purchasing an additional 12,884 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 613.2% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 183,394 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $21,072,000 after purchasing an additional 157,680 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 20,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 169,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 15,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of The Allstate by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Allstate alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of The Allstate in a report on Friday, September 17th. decreased their target price on shares of The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Allstate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.62.

Shares of ALL opened at $125.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $131.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Allstate Co. has a twelve month low of $86.51 and a twelve month high of $140.00.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to reacquire up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About The Allstate

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL).

Receive News & Ratings for The Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.