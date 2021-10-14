The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The AZEK Company Inc. is manufacturer of residential and commercial building products. The AZEK Company Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

Shares of AZEK opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.51. The AZEK has a 52-week low of $32.93 and a 52-week high of $51.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of -426.57 and a beta of 1.64.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $327.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a positive return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 0.89%. Equities research analysts predict that The AZEK will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other The AZEK news, insider Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $1,306,452.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Howard C. Heckes acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZEK. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,969,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011,989 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 1st quarter worth $82,165,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,101,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,916,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,502 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,301,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,925,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,635 shares in the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

