The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Cut by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 20.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,412 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 22,317 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $20,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing by 1.4% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 3,204 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in The Boeing by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,699 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 10,334 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in The Boeing by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $304.00 price target on The Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $252.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.95.

BA traded down $3.27 on Thursday, reaching $218.51. The stock had a trading volume of 385,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,805,961. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.10 and a 200-day moving average of $232.45. The company has a market capitalization of $128.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.44 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.03 billion. As a group, analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

