The Charles Schwab (SCHW) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, October 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.80 per share for the quarter.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect The Charles Schwab to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SCHW opened at $76.27 on Thursday. The Charles Schwab has a 12-month low of $37.01 and a 12-month high of $78.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.13 and its 200 day moving average is $71.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market cap of $137.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 1.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.94.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $980,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $182,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 597,522 shares of company stock valued at $44,174,000. 7.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

