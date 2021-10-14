The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 176,745 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $9,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 70.5% in the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 108.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KO opened at $54.24 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The stock has a market cap of $233.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total transaction of $1,804,480.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at $3,986,424.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,107. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on KO. Argus increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

