The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Cim Investment Management Inc.

Cim Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the third quarter valued at about $244,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $359,000. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 4.1% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 730,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,508,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 6.2% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 147,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,762,000 after purchasing an additional 8,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the first quarter valued at about $193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 31,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $1,804,480.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,925 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,424.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares in the company, valued at $8,026,343.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.25.

Shares of NYSE KO traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $54.71. The company had a trading volume of 265,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,688,121. The stock has a market cap of $235.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $57.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.94.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The business’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

