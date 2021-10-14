The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Receives $341.33 Average PT from Analysts

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $341.33.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EL. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $323.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EL traded up $4.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $319.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 935,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,208,753. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $347.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $115.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $325.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.31.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

In related news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total value of $1,011,351.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,432.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barry S. Sternlicht sold 4,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.42, for a total transaction of $1,507,425.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,713,516.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,728 shares of company stock valued at $72,868,619 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EL. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 56.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.