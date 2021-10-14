The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on ON (NYSE:ONON)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ON (NYSE:ONON) in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Williams Capital initiated coverage on shares of ON in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a sell rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $35.78.

ONON stock opened at $30.70 on Monday. ON has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $40.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in ON during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000.

