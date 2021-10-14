The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “CHF 437” Price Target for Rogers (VTX:ROG)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 437 price target on Rogers (VTX:ROG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ROG. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 350 price target on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a CHF 360 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 415 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a CHF 380 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a CHF 340 price objective on shares of Rogers in a research report on Friday, September 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rogers has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of CHF 366.23.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers has a 1-year low of CHF 214.30 and a 1-year high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.