The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Intellectus Partners LLC

Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Intellectus Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 116.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. 52.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total transaction of $981,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,218.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 288 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $51,586.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,221 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,955. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on HSY shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of The Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.33.

Shares of HSY traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $180.39. The stock had a trading volume of 4,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 885,236. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $135.83 and a fifty-two week high of $182.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.51. The firm has a market cap of $37.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 63.62%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This is a boost from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.23%.

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

