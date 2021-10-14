The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $22.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Manitowoc has been witnessing high customer demand across the board. Backlog at the end of second quarter of 2021 was the highest seen in last three years. Order levels are likely to improve further in 2021 backed by the ongoing economic recovery. The company expects EBITDA between $105 million and $115 million for 2021. The mid-point of the range indicates year-over-year growth of 32%. Apart from strong demand, the company will benefit from its efforts to control costs and increase productivity. Higher steel, logistics, and transportation costs are expected to hurt margins this year. Its market leading products and innovation pipeline provide it with a competitive edge. A strong liquidity position enables it to invest in growth projects. The acquisition of H&E Equipment Services’ crane business will boost its aftermarket business.”

Separately, Colliers Securities reiterated a neutral rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Shares of NYSE:MTW opened at $18.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $656.69 million, a PE ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 2.44. The Manitowoc has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $28.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $22.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $463.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.74 million. The Manitowoc had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 4.56%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Manitowoc will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 113.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 93,351 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Manitowoc during the second quarter valued at about $252,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 1,133.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,215,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,925 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 116,166.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 10,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in The Manitowoc by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $428,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

