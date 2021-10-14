The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $2.28 Million in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 71,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,283,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.05% of fuboTV as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in fuboTV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $474,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 748.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,094,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,203,000 after buying an additional 137,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 1,758.4% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FUBO opened at $27.24 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.41. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 2.90. fuboTV Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.26 and a 52 week high of $62.29.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.43 million. fuboTV had a negative net margin of 145.60% and a negative return on equity of 66.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FUBO. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

In related news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,150,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,960,098. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

