The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 12,416 Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its position in shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 529,570 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,416 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in NexGen Energy by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 7,591,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362,299 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in NexGen Energy by 82.2% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,629,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,368 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in NexGen Energy by 941.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,704,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540,565 shares during the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,887,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NexGen Energy by 334.5% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,159,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 892,583 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.24% of the company’s stock.

NXE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NexGen Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.46.

NYSEAMERICAN NXE opened at $6.11 on Thursday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.61 and a fifty-two week high of $6.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 41.31 and a quick ratio of 41.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.51 and a beta of 2.10.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

