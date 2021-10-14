The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $2.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) to report earnings of $2.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for The Middleby’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.93 to $2.18. The Middleby posted earnings of $1.34 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Middleby will report full year earnings of $8.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.09 to $8.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.25 to $10.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Middleby.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $808.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $808.61 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 18.62%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MIDD shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays raised their price target on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

Shares of MIDD traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $170.09. 2,562 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631,072. The business’s 50 day moving average is $177.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.96. The Middleby has a fifty-two week low of $97.66 and a fifty-two week high of $196.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.41 and a beta of 1.73.

In other The Middleby news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 3,290 shares of The Middleby stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.17, for a total transaction of $582,889.30. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 25,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,514,114.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Nerbonne purchased 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,649.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,659. Insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby in the 3rd quarter valued at about $533,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in The Middleby by 9.8% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 579,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,413,000 after buying an additional 51,896 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in The Middleby by 4.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 318,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,223,000 after acquiring an additional 14,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 417.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 8,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 6,795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

The Middleby Company Profile

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

