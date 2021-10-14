The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Bought by Cable Hill Partners LLC

Cable Hill Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 16.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $922,000. Intellectus Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $575,000. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $558,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 42.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,103,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,907,000 after purchasing an additional 331,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 94.3% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 47,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,394,000 after acquiring an additional 22,994 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $145,813.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG traded up $1.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $143.99. The company had a trading volume of 139,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,829,210. The company has a market capitalization of $349.65 billion, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $121.54 and a one year high of $147.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.80% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The firm had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

PG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Erste Group raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.00.

The Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

