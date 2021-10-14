The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Receives $87.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on The Timken from $95.00 to $84.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TKR. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Timken during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in The Timken by 260.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Timken during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 41.3% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Timken in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

The Timken stock traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $71.22. The stock had a trading volume of 478,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 556,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The Timken has a 1-year low of $55.35 and a 1-year high of $92.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.81.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Timken will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.27%.

About The Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

