The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Toronto Dominion Bank is a Canadian chartered bank and offers a wide range of business and consumer services. These services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgage and student loans,trusts, wills, estate planning,investment management services and financial and advisory services. “

Several other analysts have also commented on TD. National Bankshares raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to a buy rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. National Bank Financial raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.16.

TD stock opened at $68.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $124.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.24. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 123.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. 48.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

