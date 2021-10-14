The Unite Group (LON:UTG) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their hold rating on shares of The Unite Group (LON:UTG) in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 1,250 ($16.33) price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UTG. Barclays raised shares of The Unite Group to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from GBX 950 ($12.41) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of The Unite Group from GBX 1,250 ($16.33) to GBX 1,300 ($16.98) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of UTG opened at GBX 1,065.50 ($13.92) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £4.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 50.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,170.57 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,922.79. The Unite Group has a twelve month low of GBX 793 ($10.36) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,250 ($16.33).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. The Unite Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.61%.

About The Unite Group

Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.

