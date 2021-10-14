The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $6.77 Per Share

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of The Walt Disney in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Thornton now expects that the entertainment giant will earn $6.77 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.71. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for The Walt Disney’s FY2024 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $216.00 to $203.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Shares of The Walt Disney stock opened at $172.96 on Thursday. The Walt Disney has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $314.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,666,060 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,021,793,000 after buying an additional 940,877 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 2.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,480,524 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,001,090,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,659 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in The Walt Disney by 1.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,914,682 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,640,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,380 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,741,785,000 after buying an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,929,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,893,596,000 after acquiring an additional 813,689 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.